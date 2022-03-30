Balikatan 22: VAPOR 55 Experimentation

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Brandon Cavil, left, alert team commander, Cpl. Ethan Magnuson, center, intel chief and Cpl. Chance Bellas, right, combat engineer, all with Littoral Engineer Reconnaissance Team, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group assemble a VAPOR 55, a small unmanned aircraft system currently undergoing experimentation with the Naval Research Lab, during Balikatan 22 at Claveria, Philippines, March 30, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalong for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

Date Taken: 03.30.2022
Location: CLAVERIA, PH