Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 22: VAPOR 55 Experimentation [Image 1 of 4]

    Balikatan 22: VAPOR 55 Experimentation

    CLAVERIA, PHILIPPINES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez 

    Exercise Balikatan

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Chance Bellas, a combat engineer with Littoral Engineer Reconnaissance Team, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group assembles a VAPOR 55, a small unmanned aircraft system currently undergoing experimentation with the Naval Research Lab, during Balikatan 22 at Claveria, Philippines, March 30, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalong for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 06:10
    Photo ID: 7120154
    VIRIN: 220330-M-MS784-0021
    Resolution: 2378x1585
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: CLAVERIA, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 22: VAPOR 55 Experimentation [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Melanye Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 22: VAPOR 55 Experimentation
    Balikatan 22: VAPOR 55 Experimentation
    Balikatan 22: VAPOR 55 Experimentation
    Balikatan 22: VAPOR 55 Experimentation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Balikatan
    Drone
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT