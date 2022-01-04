Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Chiefs Celebrate 129th Birthday [Image 1 of 2]

    Misawa Chiefs Celebrate 129th Birthday

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Seaman Unique Byrd 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (April 1, 2022) – Commander Task Force 72 Command Master Chief Dustin Kuers, right, and Chief Miycoe Call, assigned to Tactical Operations Control Squadron 10 Detachment 4, cut a cake in celebration of the chief petty officer’s 129th birthday at Naval Air Facility Misawa. Chief Petty Officers make up the highest enlisted ranks in the U.S. Navy acting as a bridge between officers and junior enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Unique Byrd)

