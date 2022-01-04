Misawa Chiefs Celebrate 129th Birthday

MISAWA, Japan (April 1, 2022) – Naval Air Facility Misawa Command Master Chief Thomas Howell speaks to other Chiefs and their families in honor of the chief petty officer's 129th birthday. Chief Petty Officers make up the highest enlisted ranks in the U.S. Navy acting as a bridge between officers and junior enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Unique Byrd)

