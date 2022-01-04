Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Chiefs Celebrate 129th Birthday [Image 2 of 2]

    Misawa Chiefs Celebrate 129th Birthday

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Seaman Unique Byrd 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (April 1, 2022) – Naval Air Facility Misawa Command Master Chief Thomas Howell speaks to other Chiefs and their families in honor of the chief petty officer's 129th birthday. Chief Petty Officers make up the highest enlisted ranks in the U.S. Navy acting as a bridge between officers and junior enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Unique Byrd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 02:19
    Photo ID: 7119468
    VIRIN: 220401-N-AL214-1020
    Resolution: 6036x4024
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Chiefs Celebrate 129th Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by SN Unique Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    NAFM
    Chief Mess
    Chief Birthday

