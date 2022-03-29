Abraham Lincoln departs the Philippines

MANILA BAY, Philippines (March 29, 2022) Sailors fold the ensign as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) gets underway from Manila Bay, Philippines, following a port visit. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan)
