Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln departs the Philippines [Image 5 of 6]

    Abraham Lincoln departs the Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    MANILA BAY, Philippines (March 29, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Rebecca Rodriguez, right, from Dalton, Nebraska, and Airman Kellel Felisme, from Brooklyn, New York, shift colors as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) gets underway from Manila Bay, Philippines, following a port visit. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 02:02
    Photo ID: 7119247
    VIRIN: 220329-N-YS747-1007
    Resolution: 5128x3419
    Size: 884.74 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln departs the Philippines [Image 6 of 6], by SA Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln departs the Philippines
    Abraham Lincoln departs the Philippines
    Abraham Lincoln departs the Philippines
    Abraham Lincoln departs the Philippines
    Abraham Lincoln departs the Philippines
    Abraham Lincoln departs the Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Abraham Lincoln
    Philippines
    port call
    CVN 72
    CONAC
    Navy Carrier Centennial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT