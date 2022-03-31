Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC1 Mona Morris Awarded 2021 Command Career Counselor of the Year [Image 3 of 3]

    NC1 Mona Morris Awarded 2021 Command Career Counselor of the Year

    YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JAPAN

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 1, 2022) Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ)/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan (CNFJ) addresses a command group after awarding Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Mona Morris a certificate for being named the Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education (MPT&E) Command Career Counselor of the Year for 2021 at the CNRJ/CNFJ headquarters onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

    VIRIN: 220401-N-OC881-1017
    This work, NC1 Mona Morris Awarded 2021 Command Career Counselor of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    USFJ
    Command Career Counselor

