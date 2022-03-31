YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 1, 2022) Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Mona Morris receives a certificate from Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ)/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan (CNFJ) for being named the Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education (MPT&E) Command Career Counselor of the Year for 2021 at the CNRJ/CNFJ headquarters onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 23:06 Photo ID: 7119092 VIRIN: 220401-N-OC881-1011 Resolution: 6761x4638 Size: 1.39 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NC1 Mona Morris Awarded 2021 Command Career Counselor of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.