The March Air Force Base Honor Guard present colors to the family of Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas at the Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, California, March 31, 2022. Cardenas was born March 10, 1920, and passed away March 10, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Raynaldo Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 20:52
|Photo ID:
|7118986
|VIRIN:
|220331-M-BG169-620
|Resolution:
|6285x4190
|Size:
|8.72 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas Memorial Service [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Raynaldo Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT