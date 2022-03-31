Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas Memorial Service [Image 1 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas Memorial Service

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The March Air Force Base Honor Guard lays retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas to rest at the Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, California, March 31, 2022. Cardenas was born March 10, 1920, and passed away March 10, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Raynaldo Ramos)

    TAGS

    Cemetery
    Miramar
    Air Force
    Robert Cardenas

