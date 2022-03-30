220330-N-DM318-1009 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 30, 2022) Sakura (cherry blossoms) are now in full bloom around the installation. Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

