U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew White, the noncommissioned officer in the charge of the armory for the 36th Security Forces Squadron, carries a piece of debris during a cleaning event at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 30, 2022. The CATM range at Andersen AFB is utilized by members from all squadrons, and the purpose of it is to ensure all weapons utilized by 36th Wing personnel are functional, maintained and ready when Airmen are called to duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 20:23 Photo ID: 7118964 VIRIN: 220324-F-VU029-1047 Resolution: 4021x2681 Size: 1.36 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36 SFS members clean CATM range [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.