Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 SFS members clean CATM range [Image 3 of 6]

    36 SFS members clean CATM range

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew White, the noncommissioned officer in the charge of the armory for the 36th Security Forces Squadron, carries a piece of debris during a cleaning event at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 30, 2022. The CATM range at Andersen AFB is utilized by members from all squadrons, and the purpose of it is to ensure all weapons utilized by 36th Wing personnel are functional, maintained and ready when Airmen are called to duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    No keywords found.

    environmental
    CATM
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    operationalize the base

