Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36 SFS members clean CATM range

    36 SFS members clean CATM range

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | Two members from the 36th Security Forces Squadron load a piece of debris onto a...... read more read more

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.31.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 36th Security Forces Squadron spent a day cleaning the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance range at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 30, 2022.
    The CATM range at Andersen AFB is utilized by members from all squadrons assigned here as well as various other Department of Defense agencies. The purpose of the range is to ensure all weapons utilized by 36th Wing personnel are functional, maintained and ready when Airmen are called to duty.
    “The range here on Andersen is always in use,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kourtlyn Stafford, the combat arms noncommissioned officer in charge with the 36 SFS. “There’s a DOD agency utilizing the base range every day, and sometime on the weekends.”
    About 25 Airmen came out to clean debris, load it up and transport it to Global Recycling Center.
    “We were cleaning to remove any unwanted debris such as metal, plastic, foam, and wood at the CATM range,” said Stafford. “Although projectiles casings are to be removed by the occupying agency who use the range, clean-up days like this are still vital for the upkeep of the area.”
    The CATM range was created around 1965, roughly two decades after the base opened. It is essential for personnel to have a range on base in order continue their training and remain fully qualified.
    The CATM range has pending upgrades coming to increase member’s capabilities to train and to keep the base operationalized.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 20:24
    Story ID: 417610
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36 SFS members clean CATM range, by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    36 SFS members clean CATM range
    36 SFS members clean CATM range
    36 SFS members clean CATM range
    36 SFS members clean CATM range
    36 SFS members clean CATM range
    36 SFS members clean CATM range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    environmental
    CATM
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    operationalize the base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT