36 SFS members clean CATM range

Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | Two members from the 36th Security Forces Squadron load a piece of debris onto a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | Two members from the 36th Security Forces Squadron load a piece of debris onto a trailer during a cleaning event at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 30, 2022. The CATM range at Andersen AFB is utilized by members from all squadrons, and the purpose of it is to ensure all weapons utilized by 36th Wing personnel are functional, maintained and ready when Airmen are called to duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens) see less | View Image Page

Members from the 36th Security Forces Squadron spent a day cleaning the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance range at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 30, 2022.

The CATM range at Andersen AFB is utilized by members from all squadrons assigned here as well as various other Department of Defense agencies. The purpose of the range is to ensure all weapons utilized by 36th Wing personnel are functional, maintained and ready when Airmen are called to duty.

“The range here on Andersen is always in use,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kourtlyn Stafford, the combat arms noncommissioned officer in charge with the 36 SFS. “There’s a DOD agency utilizing the base range every day, and sometime on the weekends.”

About 25 Airmen came out to clean debris, load it up and transport it to Global Recycling Center.

“We were cleaning to remove any unwanted debris such as metal, plastic, foam, and wood at the CATM range,” said Stafford. “Although projectiles casings are to be removed by the occupying agency who use the range, clean-up days like this are still vital for the upkeep of the area.”

The CATM range was created around 1965, roughly two decades after the base opened. It is essential for personnel to have a range on base in order continue their training and remain fully qualified.

The CATM range has pending upgrades coming to increase member’s capabilities to train and to keep the base operationalized.