    Leah Brunner’s new year resolution, now author [Image 3 of 3]

    Leah Brunner’s new year resolution, now author

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Leah Brunner, spouse of a service member of Team Travis, sits in her home at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 28, 2022. Brunner is an independent author who used writing as a resiliency method while her husband was deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 16:21
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    This work, Leah Brunner’s new year resolution, now author [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Spouse
    Resiliency
    Published author

