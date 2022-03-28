Leah Brunner, spouse of a service member of Team Travis, sits in her home at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 28, 2022. Brunner is an independent author who used writing as a resiliency method while her husband was deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
|03.28.2022
03.31.2022
7118772
220328-F-NP696-1134
5504x8256
3.21 MB
|Location:
TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
1
0
This work, Leah Brunner’s new year resolution, now author [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leah Brunner’s new year resolution, now author
