Leah Brunner’s new year resolution, now author

Leah Brunner, spouse of a service member of Team Travis, holds two of her books in her home at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 28, 2022. Brunner is an independent author who used writing as a resiliency method while her husband was deployed during the pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

