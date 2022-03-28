Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leah Brunner’s new year resolution, now author [Image 1 of 3]

    Leah Brunner’s new year resolution, now author

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Leah Brunner, spouse of a service member of Team Travis, holds two of her books in her home at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 28, 2022. Brunner is an independent author who used writing as a resiliency method while her husband was deployed during the pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 16:21
    Photo ID: 7118770
    VIRIN: 220328-F-NP696-1049
    Resolution: 7414x4785
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leah Brunner’s new year resolution, now author [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leah Brunner’s new year resolution, now author
    Leah Brunner’s new year resolution, now author
    Leah Brunner’s new year resolution, now author

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Leah Brunner&rsquo;s new year resolution, now author

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Spouse
    Resiliency
    Published author

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT