Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 14:48 Photo ID: 7118626 VIRIN: 220307-N-XX785-011 Resolution: 5236x3491 Size: 6.62 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Eye on Innovation: Eye in the Sky - Norfolk Naval Shipyard uses Drone Technology to Perform Inspection on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.