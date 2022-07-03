Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) recently saw a win with its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) program for an exhaust ventilation inspection for USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The team was called in for assistance, the drones taking to the sky to get the job done safely and efficiently.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 14:48 Photo ID: 7118625 VIRIN: 220307-N-XX785-003 Resolution: 5423x3615 Size: 6.97 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eye on Innovation: Eye in the Sky - Norfolk Naval Shipyard uses Drone Technology to Perform Inspection on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.