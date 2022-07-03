Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eye on Innovation: Eye in the Sky - Norfolk Naval Shipyard uses Drone Technology to Perform Inspection on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 2]

    Eye on Innovation: Eye in the Sky - Norfolk Naval Shipyard uses Drone Technology to Perform Inspection on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) recently saw a win with its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) program for an exhaust ventilation inspection for USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The team was called in for assistance, the drones taking to the sky to get the job done safely and efficiently.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 14:48
    Photo ID: 7118625
    VIRIN: 220307-N-XX785-003
    Resolution: 5423x3615
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eye on Innovation: Eye in the Sky - Norfolk Naval Shipyard uses Drone Technology to Perform Inspection on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eye on Innovation: Eye in the Sky - Norfolk Naval Shipyard uses Drone Technology to Perform Inspection on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Eye on Innovation: Eye in the Sky - Norfolk Naval Shipyard uses Drone Technology to Perform Inspection on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Eye on Innovation: Eye in the Sky - Norfolk Naval Shipyard uses Drone Technology to Perform Inspection on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT