    Air Force top leaders talk Total Force Integration at annual symposium [Image 3 of 4]

    Air Force top leaders talk Total Force Integration at annual symposium

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force Airman watches Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, director of staff, Headquarters Air Force, and Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee, chief, Air Force Reserve, participate in a fireside chat during the annual Total Force Integration Symposium at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 22, 2022. Hosted by the Headquarters Air Force Directorate of Total Force Integration, this 3-day virtual symposium aimed to facilitate conversations and collaboration between the three Air Force components. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 14:38
    Photo ID: 7118594
    VIRIN: 220322-Z-MT804-1002
    Resolution: 7542x5028
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Air Force top leaders talk Total Force Integration at annual symposium [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Air Force
    National Guard
    Air Force Reserves

