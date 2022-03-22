Air Force top leaders talk Total Force Integration at annual symposium

From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, director of staff, Headquarters Air Force, and Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee, chief, Air Force Reserve, participate in a fireside chat during the annual Total Force Integration Symposium at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 22, 2022. Hosted by the Headquarters Air Force Directorate of Total Force Integration, this 3-day virtual symposium aimed to facilitate conversations and collaboration between the three Air Force components. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

