Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Sherwin Buquid, from Cam-Sur, Philippines, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, moves cargo in the hangar bay, March 29, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

