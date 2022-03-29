Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Capt. Michael Johnston, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) surgeon, from Barring Hill, Illinois, poses for a photo in Ford's operating room, March 29, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 13:14
    Photo ID: 7118339
    VIRIN: 220329-N-TL968-1013
    Resolution: 3935x3041
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ship Surgeon [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    First In Class
    TL968

