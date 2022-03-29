Ship Surgeon

Capt. Michael Johnston, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) surgeon, from Barring Hill, Illinois, poses for a photo in Ford's operating room, March 29, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)
