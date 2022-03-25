National Medal of Honor museum groundbreaking ceremony

Former U.S. President George W. Bush, highlights and thanks Medal of Honor recipients during the National Medal of Honor Museum opening ceremony, March 25, 2022 at Arlington, Texas. President Bush spoke on the importance of the Museum ensuring the stories of their service live on and inspire future generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)

