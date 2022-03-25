National Medal of Honor museum groundbreaking ceremony

The U.S. Air Force Band of the West performs the Air Force song closing the National Medal of Honor Museum ceremony, March 25, 2022 at Arlington, Texas. The Band of the West in partnership with the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest, members from the Band of Mid America, and USAF Heritage of America band are unified to create the USAF Total Force Band to be part of this groundbreaking ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)

