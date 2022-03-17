Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JSTARS Metals Technology Shop Airman

    Photo of JSTARS Metals Technology Shop Airman

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Patrik Beqiri, 461st Maintenance Squadron, metals technology shop, practices utilizing a tungsten inert gas welder at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 18, 2022. Aircraft metals technology specialists weld, fabricate and custom-make the metal components critical to the functioning of an aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 10:17
    Photo ID: 7117960
    VIRIN: 220317-Z-BZ327-1170
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.09 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, Photo of JSTARS Metals Technology Shop Airman [Image 2 of 2], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS

    Photo of JSTARS Metals Technology Shop Airman
    Photo of JSTARS Metals Technology Shop Airman

    welding
    metals
    TIG

