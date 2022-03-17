U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Patrik Beqiri, 461st Maintenance Squadron, metals technology shop, practices utilizing a tungsten inert gas welder at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 18, 2022. Aircraft metals technology specialists weld, fabricate and custom-make the metal components critical to the functioning of an aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 10:17 Photo ID: 7117961 VIRIN: 220317-Z-BZ327-1176 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.75 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Photo of JSTARS Metals Technology Shop Airman [Image 2 of 2], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.