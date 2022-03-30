111th Attack Wing Commander returns to duty

Pennsylvania Air National Guard Col. Deane E. Thomey, 111th Attack Wing Commander, receives a hug from Senior Master Sgt. Brian E. Zarilla (right), 111th Mission Support Group Senior Enlisted Leader, at Biddle Air National Guard Base, March 30, 2022, upon his return to duty after a more than 5-month absence. Thomey was recovering from injuries received in a plane crash in October 2021. The unit celebrated his return with lunch and camaraderie in the command auditorium. (Air National Guard Photo by Mr. Jon Dahms, 111th Attack Wing Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 03.30.2022
Location: BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, PA, US