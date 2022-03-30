Pennsylvania Air National Guard Col. Deane E. Thomey (left), 111th Attack Wing Commander, is greeted by Senior Master Sgt. Holly E. Schlittler, 111th Attack Wing Inspector General Superintendent, at Biddle Air National Guard Base, March 30, 2022, upon his return to duty after a more than 5-month absence. Thomey was recovering from injuries received in a plane crash in October 2021. The unit celebrated his return with lunch and camaraderie in the command auditorium. (Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ross Alexander Whitley, 111th Attack Wing Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 10:17 Photo ID: 7117929 VIRIN: 220331-Z-ZB796-1001 Resolution: 1593x1459 Size: 0 B Location: BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 111th Attack Wing Commander returns to duty [Image 471 of 471], by SSgt Ross Whitley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.