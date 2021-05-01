Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo of Team JSTARS Aircrew Flight Equipment Specialists [Image 4 of 4]

    Photo of Team JSTARS Aircrew Flight Equipment Specialists

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew flight equipment (AFE) specialists with the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, and 461st Air Control Wing, process Team Joint STARS aircrew members through a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high yield Explosives decontamination line during refresher training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 5, 2022. Responsible for ensuring that all flight and safety equipment is in perfect working order, AFE specialists make sure Airmen have the supplies necessary for any situation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 09:45
    Photo ID: 7117900
    VIRIN: 210105-Z-BZ327-1240
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
