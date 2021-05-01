Photo of Team JSTARS Aircrew Flight Equipment Specialists

Aircrew flight equipment (AFE) specialists with the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, and 461st Air Control Wing, process Team Joint STARS aircrew members through a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high yield Explosives decontamination line during refresher training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 5, 2022. Responsible for ensuring that all flight and safety equipment is in perfect working order, AFE specialists make sure Airmen have the supplies necessary for any situation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena)

