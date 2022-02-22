DOD Civilians honored for their commitment to service

U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson would like to recognize the following Department of Defense Civilians as the first quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Civilian of the Quarter. Three honorees in three categories were recognized for their commitment to service and were presented with a Civilian Achievement Medal and time off award. WG-06: Kateka Hayes, motor vehicle operator, 165th Infantry Brigade, GS-8 and below: Shanique Palmer, operations support assistant, 193rd Infantry Brigade, and GS-9 and above: Hugh Jones, supply management analyst, 165th Infantry Brigade.

