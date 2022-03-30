Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Civilians honored for their commitment to service

    DOD Civilians honored for their commitment to service

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson would like to recognize the following...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson would like to recognize the following Department of Defense Civilians as the first quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Civilian of the Quarter. Three honorees in three categories were recognized for their commitment to service and were presented with a Civilian Achievement Medal and time off award. WG-06: Kateka Hayes, motor vehicle operator, 165th Infantry Brigade, GS-8 and below: Shanique Palmer, operations support assistant, 193rd Infantry Brigade, and GS-9 and above: Hugh Jones, supply management analyst, 165th Infantry Brigade.

    TAGS

    civilian of the quarter
    U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson
    Installation Management Command-Fort Jackson
    Kateka Hayes
    Shanque Palmer
    Hugh Jones

