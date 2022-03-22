7th ADG visit to Sembach, Germany

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Brady, commander of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, talks with Col. Graham Taylor the commander of 7th Air Defence Group British Army, outside of the command headquarters building at Sembach, Germany, on March 22, 2022. 7th ADG command team visited to discuss current operations in Europe and lessons learned for future combined integrated air and missile defense operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terrance D. Rhodes)

