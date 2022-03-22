U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Brady and Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, command team of the 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command along with Col. Graham Taylor, Maj Rog Bramall, and Maj Demien Robinson command team for 7th Air Defence Group British Army takes a photo in front of 10th AAMDC headquarters building at Sembach, Germany, on March 22, 2022. 7th ADG command team visited to discuss current operations in Europe and lessons learned for future combined integrated air and missile defense operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terrance D. Rhodes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 06:55 Photo ID: 7117717 VIRIN: 220322-A-CF357-987 Resolution: 2502x1920 Size: 508.83 KB Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th ADG visit to Sembach, Germany [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Terrance D. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.