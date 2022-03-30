SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 30, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Estaban SerranoMorales, from Phoenix, Ariz., prepares a fire hose for use while acting as a boundary man during a damage control drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 06:47 Photo ID: 7117712 VIRIN: 220330-N-CO548-1049 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 214.23 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Bay conducts damage control training [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.