    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Mobile Bay conducts damage control training [Image 3 of 3]

    Mobile Bay conducts damage control training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 30, 2022) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Vinesha Zinnah, from Hamilton, N.J., contacts a repair locker to confirm a boundary has been set during a damage control drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 06:47
    Photo ID: 7117713
    VIRIN: 220330-N-CO548-1059
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 215.2 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Bay conducts damage control training [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Mobile Bay
    damage control training
    CG 53

