USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Flight Operations

ARABIAN SEA (March 29, 2022) Sailors remove a fueling hose from an MH-60R Sea Hawk attached the “Famous” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Arabian Sea, March 29. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

