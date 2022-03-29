Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Flight Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Flight Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caitlin Coyle 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    ARABIAN SEA (March 29, 2022) Sailors chock and chain an MH-60R Sea Hawk attached the “Famous” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Arabian Sea, March 29. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 04:05
    Photo ID: 7117585
    VIRIN: 220329-N-CE463-1050
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 986.5 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

