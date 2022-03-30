WHITE BEACH, Japan (March 30, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors have a language exchange held onboard CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan March 30, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Eisha Furuta)

