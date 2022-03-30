Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Language Exchange

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (March 30, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors have a language exchange held onboard CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan March 30, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Eisha Furuta)

    TAGS

    Japan
    JMSDF
    community relations
    CFAO
    language exchange

