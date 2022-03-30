Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACB 1 Supports MCRD Library Event [Image 7 of 7]

    ACB 1 Supports MCRD Library Event

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Storm Henry 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    220330-N-DK042-1007 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (March 30, 2022) Military families line up to learn how to operate a dump-truck variant Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), during a Touch a Truck event at the library on Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, March 30, 2022. The Touch a Truck event is an opportunity for families to experience the equipment the military utilizes for their missions. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 20:29
    Photo ID: 7117385
    VIRIN: 220330-N-DK042-1007
    Resolution: 4665x3110
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACB 1 Supports MCRD Library Event [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    Military Family
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1
    Outreach

