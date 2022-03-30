ACB 1 Supports MCRD Library Event

220330-N-DK042-1003 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (March 30, 2022) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Luis Guzman, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), teaches a military child how to operate a dozer during a Touch a Truck event at the library on Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, March 30, 2022. The Touch a Truck event is an opportunity for families to experience the equipment the military utilizes for their missions. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US