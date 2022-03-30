Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH water sampling [Image 6 of 6]

    JBPHH water sampling

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon Tramble 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 30, 2022) Josiah Kleinhenz, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, collects a water sample as part of an interagency-approved plan for long-term monitoring of drinking water. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 20:07
    Photo ID: 7117362
    VIRIN: 220330-N-TO792-1106
    Resolution: 4747x3165
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

