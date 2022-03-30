JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 30, 2022) Ben Pummell, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, labels a water sample as part of an interagency-approved plan for long-term monitoring of drinking water. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 20:07
|Photo ID:
|7117358
|VIRIN:
|220330-N-TO792-1018
|Resolution:
|4804x3203
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBPHH water sampling [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 MarQueon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
