Spc. Roland Link, 415th Chemical Brigade, catches his breath after diving to the bottom of the pool to retrieve his weapon during the swimming event of the CWBC. The FY22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition took place March 2-6 at Camp Bullis on Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. The CBWC is a joint event featuring Soldiers belonging to several Army Reserve Commands from across the nation, to include the 80th Training Command, 807th Medical Command, 76th Operational Response Command, Medical Readiness and Training Command, and the 63rd, 81st, 88th and 99th Readiness Divisions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 19:59 Photo ID: 7117346 VIRIN: 220304-A-CL806-557 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.87 MB Location: CAMP BULLIS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 76th ORC Soldiers Compete in the FY22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Chantell Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.