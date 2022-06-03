Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    76th ORC Soldiers Compete in the FY22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 2]

    76th ORC Soldiers Compete in the FY22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chantell Black 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Potts (center), 76th Operational Response Command's command sergeant major, poses with the CBWC winners, the Overall Best NCO was Cpl. Robert Maddox, 369th Chemical Company, 450th Chemical Battalion, 455th Chemical Brigade and Overall Best Enlisted Soldier was Spc. Joshua Rennick, 6th Space Company, 2d Space Battalion 1st Space Brigade. The FY22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition took place March 2-6 at Camp Bullis on Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. The CBWC is a joint event featuring Soldiers belonging to several Army Reserve Commands from across the nation, to include the 80th Training Command, 807th Medical Command, 76th Operational Response Command, Medical Readiness and Training Command, and the 63rd, 81st, 88th and 99th Readiness Divisions.

    This work, 76th ORC Soldiers Compete in the FY22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Chantell Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

