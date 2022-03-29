MOTSU first responders work toward Congressional vison

First responders listen to a FirstNet presentation March 29, 2022 during a joint-agency, critical-incident-communications training at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, North Carolina. The day's events also included a demonstration of AT&T deployable assets that could be used during and after natural disasters when wireless communications are reduced or not available. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner)

