First responders listen to a FirstNet presentation March 29, 2022 during a joint-agency, critical-incident-communications training at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, North Carolina. The day's events also included a demonstration of AT&T deployable assets that could be used during and after natural disasters when wireless communications are reduced or not available. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner)
|03.29.2022
|03.30.2022 18:45
|7117261
|220329-A-NN160-136
|1856x2784
|3.49 MB
|MILITARY OCEAN TERMINAL SUNNY POINT, NC, US
|1
|0
This work, MOTSU first responders work toward Congressional vison [Image 2 of 2], by Kimberly Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
