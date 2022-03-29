Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOTSU first responders work toward Congressional vison [Image 2 of 2]

    MOTSU first responders work toward Congressional vison

    MILITARY OCEAN TERMINAL SUNNY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Kimberly Spinner 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    First responders listen to a FirstNet presentation March 29, 2022 during a joint-agency, critical-incident-communications training at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, North Carolina. The day's events also included a demonstration of AT&T deployable assets that could be used during and after natural disasters when wireless communications are reduced or not available. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 18:45
    Location: MILITARY OCEAN TERMINAL SUNNY POINT, NC, US 
    IMCOM
    SDDC
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USTRANSCOM
    MOTSU

