MOTSU first responders work toward Congressional vison

Thomas Nicolette, First Net program with AT&T Response Operations Group section chief, explains how AT&T deployable assets can provide redundant communications capability between MOTSU first responders and outside agencies with FirstNet capabilities during a demonstration at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, North Carolina March 29, 2022. The U.S. Army has identified 72 installations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico to use the dedicated, interoperable, nationwide public safety broadband network. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner)

Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Location: MILITARY OCEAN TERMINAL SUNNY POINT, NC, US