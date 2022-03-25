Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kofa High School MCJROTC

    Kofa High School MCJROTC

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines and members of Kofa High School's Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps compete in a tug-o-war challenge during a physical fitness event called the Crucible at Kofa High School in Yuma, Arizona, March 25, 2022. The event tested the cadets' physical and mental toughness with activities such as ammo can lifts, ammo can sprints, tire pulling, fire-man carries, and tug-o-war. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gabrielle Sanders)

