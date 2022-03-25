Kofa High School MCJROTC

U.S. Marines and members of Kofa High School’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps compete in a tug-o-war challenge during a physical fitness event called the Crucible at Kofa High School in Yuma, Arizona, March 25, 2022. The event tested the cadets’ physical and mental toughness with activities such as ammo can lifts, ammo can sprints, tire pulling, fire-man carries, and tug-o-war. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gabrielle Sanders)

