Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nebraska environmental team receives award [Image 2 of 2]

    Nebraska environmental team receives award

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Col. Brent Flachsbart, Nebraska Army National Guard construction and facilities maintenance officer, and Mr. Lawrence "Larry" Vrtiska, Environmental Program Manager for the Nebraska Military Department, stand outside Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Lincoln, Neb., March 1, 2022. The Nebraska Army National Guard was awarded 1st place for Natural Resources Management (Individual/Team) in the 2022 Secretary of the Army Environmental Awards for their work with the U.S. Geological Survey and the Crane Trust to study endangered Whooping Crane behavior during their annual migration through central Nebraska. (Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 17:29
    Photo ID: 7117107
    VIRIN: 030122-Z-NH313-1002
    Resolution: 4788x3192
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska environmental team receives award [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cranes in central nebraska
    Nebraska environmental team receives award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Conservation, aerial training made compatible

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cranes
    Nebraska
    Environment
    Aviation
    Whooping Cranes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT