Nebraska environmental team receives award

Col. Brent Flachsbart, Nebraska Army National Guard construction and facilities maintenance officer, and Mr. Lawrence "Larry" Vrtiska, Environmental Program Manager for the Nebraska Military Department, stand outside Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Lincoln, Neb., March 1, 2022. The Nebraska Army National Guard was awarded 1st place for Natural Resources Management (Individual/Team) in the 2022 Secretary of the Army Environmental Awards for their work with the U.S. Geological Survey and the Crane Trust to study endangered Whooping Crane behavior during their annual migration through central Nebraska. (Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe)

