Cranes in central nebraska

A whooping crane (center) stands in a field near Doniphan, Neb., March 6, 2021, surrounded by sandhill cranes. The Nebraska Army National Guard was awarded the 2022 Secretary of the Army Environmental Award for their Natural Resource Conservation team's work in partnership with the Crane Trust and U.S. Geological Survey to improve habitat and ensure training is conducted in ways that do not disturb the endangered whooping cranes during their migration. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Army National Guard Chaplain Maj. Zack Brueningsen)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 17:29
|Photo ID:
|7117103
|VIRIN:
|030621-Z-NH313-2001
|Resolution:
|2691x1921
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|DONIPHAN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Conservation, aerial training made compatible
