Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cranes in central nebraska [Image 1 of 2]

    Cranes in central nebraska

    DONIPHAN, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    A whooping crane (center) stands in a field near Doniphan, Neb., March 6, 2021, surrounded by sandhill cranes. The Nebraska Army National Guard was awarded the 2022 Secretary of the Army Environmental Award for their Natural Resource Conservation team's work in partnership with the Crane Trust and U.S. Geological Survey to improve habitat and ensure training is conducted in ways that do not disturb the endangered whooping cranes during their migration. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Army National Guard Chaplain Maj. Zack Brueningsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 17:29
    Photo ID: 7117103
    VIRIN: 030621-Z-NH313-2001
    Resolution: 2691x1921
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: DONIPHAN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cranes in central nebraska [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cranes in central nebraska
    Nebraska environmental team receives award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Conservation, aerial training made compatible

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    conservation
    nebraska
    whooping cranes
    crane migration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT