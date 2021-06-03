A whooping crane (center) stands in a field near Doniphan, Neb., March 6, 2021, surrounded by sandhill cranes. The Nebraska Army National Guard was awarded the 2022 Secretary of the Army Environmental Award for their Natural Resource Conservation team's work in partnership with the Crane Trust and U.S. Geological Survey to improve habitat and ensure training is conducted in ways that do not disturb the endangered whooping cranes during their migration. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Army National Guard Chaplain Maj. Zack Brueningsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 17:29 Photo ID: 7117103 VIRIN: 030621-Z-NH313-2001 Resolution: 2691x1921 Size: 4.53 MB Location: DONIPHAN, NE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cranes in central nebraska [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.